Une crèche provençale

My neighbor Danielle invited me to an exhibition in the Chapelle de St.Paul at Céret. One of the other artists had created this crèche. It has taken her 27 years, she started it the year her first child was born. It seems to be a popular pastime here because I see that there are several enterprises selling these plaster ornaments, either painted or unpainted. An amazing variety of things are available - this crèche included flamingos, an owl, farm animals, women washing laundry (but not ironing), several farms, a market, a fortified village, a chateau and a church, which begs the question "What came first, the Christians or the Christ ?"



The important activity is on the far side and I will show a close-up of all that nearer Christmas, the Airbnb that was over-booked etc.