Previous
Next
Une crèche provençale by laroque
Photo 1540

Une crèche provençale

My neighbor Danielle invited me to an exhibition in the Chapelle de St.Paul at Céret. One of the other artists had created this crèche. It has taken her 27 years, she started it the year her first child was born. It seems to be a popular pastime here because I see that there are several enterprises selling these plaster ornaments, either painted or unpainted. An amazing variety of things are available - this crèche included flamingos, an owl, farm animals, women washing laundry (but not ironing), several farms, a market, a fortified village, a chateau and a church, which begs the question "What came first, the Christians or the Christ ?"

The important activity is on the far side and I will show a close-up of all that nearer Christmas, the Airbnb that was over-booked etc.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
422% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
It's a lovely work of art and capture!
December 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
All very beautiful, lovely presentation and super art on the walls.
Really wonderful…
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact