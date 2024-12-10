A winter walk in the vineyard

I took this photo yesterday morning. Today there is more snow which extends lower, but today's photo was not as clear because the summits were in cloud. The summit on the left with the TV masts is called Pic du Néoulous, or alternatively Puig Neulós, since this is the part of France that used to be in Catalonia, so everything here has both a French and a Catalan name. This is my part of the World for the moment. My village is called Laroque des Albères (La Roca d'Albera) and you might just be able to discern some of its houses behind the trees.



These mountains are called the Albères, and they form the easternmost part of the Pyrenees, the mountain range that separates SW France from NW Spain. A long-distance hiking trail passes along the Pyrenees connecting the Bay of Biscay in the west to the Mediterranean in the east, a distance of 900km. If you walk it from west to east, which is they way most people do it, then Néoulous, at 1275m, will be the last 1000m+ summit before you reach the sea. The last manned refuge to stay in is in the dip between these two summits, at a place called the Col de l'Ouillat (coll de l'Ullat). My dog Jasper and I have climbed Néoulous five or six times, but that is a long day's hiking. Much nicer is to walk up to the col and enjoy a beer or meal at the refuge, two and a half hours from my house, then two hours to return. I'll tag this photo with 'ullat' and you can see the magnificent views from the terrace for yourself. However, if we go there again, it will have to be by car. Jasper has a slipped disc and arthritis in his hips, and the vet has banned us from steep slopes and sandy beaches. So we walk on the flat in the vineyards and enjoy the views.



Another long-distance trail passes through this photo, or will do soon. The Eurovélo 8 is a cycle trail that connects Athens in Greece to Cadiz in Spain. It is entirely completed except for this 2km section that passes north of Laroque. However, construction has just started behind that line of trees and I expect will be finished by the end of summer, judging by the speed at which nearby sections were completed. Again, you can use the tags to see other photos. Should any of you accept the challenge of the Eurovélo 8, then please do stop by. I will give you a cup of tea, and Jasper will give you a BIG JASPER WELCOME, which believe me is worth cycling 8000 km for.