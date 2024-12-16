BLD-35 Coq au vin

This is for the BLD 35 food challenge, which is to submit a photo of a national dish, details here:During the process of acquiring French nationality a few years ago I would read websites and watch videos of "The 100 most frequent questions asked at the naturalisation interview". One of these was to name some dishes that are typical of France. The suggested answers though, were often regional dishes, such as bouillabaisse (from Marseille), tartiflette and raclette (the Alps, and Switzerland), bœuf bourguignon (Burgundy obviously), cassoulet (Languedoc) and even choucroute, which is just the French name for sauerkraut, which really belongs to Germany and Poland. Dishes that have a less regional character included ratatouille, pot au feu, which is just a broth of meat and vegetables, and every country has that, and coq au vin. Why choose the latter for this challenge ? Because 'le coq' is a cockerel or rooster, and is one of the symbols of France, principally seen in the motif of sports associations, and therefore on the badges of the national teams.Whilst other countries choose animal symbols to project might and power and awesomeness, like the lion, the eagle and the bear, I think it is quite charming that France, gastronomic country that it is, chose an animal that can be served up as a good dinner. And who else eats their national animal ? Not the Aussies, who don't dine on kangaroo, or the British, who I'm fairly sure don't eat bulldogs. I can only think of Canada, where I believe beaver can be turned into a good stew, though even there I am sure it would have been the French-speaking Québécois who came up with the right recipe.I suppose the challenge is to take a photo of a cooked meal, but that is just too much time and cost. And since a true coq au vin, made with a whole chicken and a bottle of wine, serves six, I would have a lot of leftovers to fit in quite a small freezer. So I bought the can for 2,79€ and put it on a rugby shirt for the photo.If you want to see the real thing, then YouTube has a video from the National Archives showing Paul Bocuse, France's greatest chef since Escoffier, preparing the dish: