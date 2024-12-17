Coq and Gauls

Following on from yesterday's pic of coq au vin, I found out that the association between France and the cockerel goes back to Roman times, when France was known as Gaul. It is a play on the latin word 'gallus', which means both cockerel and gallic. This was from the website of the Elysée palace, the residence and office of the president of France, so must be true !The most famous Gauls are of course Asterix and Obelix. The rooster is actually an English pie funnel. Over on the other side of the Channel they put these in pies to stop them exploding in the oven. They don't seem to be a thing here in France, where chefs seem to use tubes made from rolled up foil or paper, called a 'cheminée', to release the steam.My pie funnel will be going into action soon. I've decided that I don't want to do too much cooking over the holidays, so I will be making a pie for the main Christmas meal, which for us is on the evening of the 24th. Duck, mushroom and foie gras pie, most likely.