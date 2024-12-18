Sign up
Photo 1551
Photo 1551
Here there be dragons
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
1
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1551
photos
78
followers
44
following
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10
Taken
17th December 2024 10:45am
Tags
dragon
,
tap
,
robinet
Mags
ace
A lovely old work of art.
December 18th, 2024
