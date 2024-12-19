Sign up
Previous
Photo 1552
It's that wonderful time of the year ....
.... when you can be happy that you aren't a turkey.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
2
0
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
3
2
365
E-M10
15th December 2024 11:03am
chicken
,
poule
,
hen
,
poultry
,
not a turkey
Lesley
ace
Haha. Lovely detail
December 19th, 2024
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it!
December 19th, 2024
