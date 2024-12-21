Ego te baptizo in nomine Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti

In 1789, the year of the French Revolution, the entire property in France of the Catholic church was confiscated by the state, and much of it was later dismantled and sold off. It is not uncommon to find pieces of old churches in private properties. My friend Pierre built his home in the Seventies, but it incorporates a giant medieval church fireplace and this baptismal font, which he placed in front of the main entrance.Pierre, though not an ordained priest, likes to offer baptisms to his visitors. Wary of being blasphemous, I declined, though was happy to approve a naming ceremony for my dog, Jasper. Pierre, being from rural France and a traditionalist by nature, performed the service in Latin. Pierre wrote it himself, and the Latin scholars among you will see that it bears no resemblance at all to the baptismal liturgy of the Catholic church. This is how it went, so far as I can remember:Sic transit gloria mundi.E pluribus unum, semper fidelis,quid pro quo.Requiem in pace,Caveat emptor, veni vidi vici,persona non grata.In vino veritas, delirium tremens.Ego te nomino Jasper canem.You can copy this into a translator here to see the English version: