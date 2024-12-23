Sign up
Photo 1556
Toadstools phone shot
Not too inspired today, and quite busy.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
2
2
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1556
photos
78
followers
44
following
426% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
19th December 2024 10:13am
Tags
toadstools
,
champignons
Mags
ace
Ooo! Gorgeous find and capture. That stick has some nice patterns too.
December 23rd, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Gorgeous toadstools
December 23rd, 2024
