Comedy celebrity caganers by laroque
Comedy celebrity caganers

Catalonia, where I now live, has several very weird Christmas traditions, the caganer being far from the weirdest. If you don't know what a caganer is, Wikipedia explains it here, in English:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caganer

Each year in the days after Christmas I ask people "How many caganers were you given this year ?". The reply, usually accompanied by a bemused look, is invariably "None, why do you ask ?". I ask because I get given them a lot. Some years it's all I'm given. No idea the reason.

These three were all presents, the previous British monarch, the previous Pope and a previous US president, whose mockery of The Donald at a White House dinner apparently incited him to seek the Presidency himself. It's all your fault Obama. Yes It Is !

There would have been a YellowHead caganer during his first presidency, but now of course there is a second. The difference between the two ? Probably the size of the poop pile.

You can order your tribute to the MAGA hero here:

https://caganer.com/en/category/51-politicians

LOL! Funny figurines.
January 2nd, 2025  
