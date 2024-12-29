Previous
The disappointing olive tree #1 by laroque
Photo 1562

The disappointing olive tree #1

There is a great photo to be had of this olive tree, but this isn't it.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
But it's a beautiful landscape.
January 2nd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
I love the light on the other tree!
January 2nd, 2025  
