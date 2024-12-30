Previous
The disappointing olive tree #2 by laroque
Photo 1563

The disappointing olive tree #2

This is better than the previous photo, but still not right, the sun blew out the top left corner. Think I need an early morning winter day with ground mist.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Tim L

I don't know. I love the gnarly limbs twisting around and around.
January 2nd, 2025  
A very lovely twisty tree
January 2nd, 2025  
