The road to recovery

Jasper was ill with gastritis between Christmas and New Year. Possibly my fault, for feeding him too much left-overs, or his fault for eating old bones he found at Rabbitland. After vomiting, on the tiles thankfully, then whining all night, he spent St.Stephen's Day looking depressed and staring at me, wanting me to sort out his upset stomach. Which I did, by the usual procedure - no food for two days, then start with small portions of boiled chicken, then gradually make the portions larger and re-introduce his normal biscuits. He has become adept at separating the chicken, which he eats, from the biscuits, which he doesn't. So I changed chicken for white fish and that seems to have worked. But we'll be staying away fron Rabbitland for a while.