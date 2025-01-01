Previous
The road to recovery by laroque
Photo 1565

The road to recovery

Jasper was ill with gastritis between Christmas and New Year. Possibly my fault, for feeding him too much left-overs, or his fault for eating old bones he found at Rabbitland. After vomiting, on the tiles thankfully, then whining all night, he spent St.Stephen's Day looking depressed and staring at me, wanting me to sort out his upset stomach. Which I did, by the usual procedure - no food for two days, then start with small portions of boiled chicken, then gradually make the portions larger and re-introduce his normal biscuits. He has become adept at separating the chicken, which he eats, from the biscuits, which he doesn't. So I changed chicken for white fish and that seems to have worked. But we'll be staying away fron Rabbitland for a while.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
428% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! He's such a pretty fur baby. They don't always know what's good for them and if he's like Will, he wants to eat everything I eat and most of what I eat isn't good for doggies.
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact