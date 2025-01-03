Paris, 3rd January 1953

A Christmas gift, a calendar of 365 photos taken by Robert Doisneau. He was not only one of the most celebrated French photographers, but a man who vacationed in our village in the 1950's. I had talked about him in our French/English conversation group and one of the others found this in a secondhand bookshop. I'm very pleased to receive it.I haven't looked through the photos. I wanted to have the pleasure of seeing a new one each day. The quality is variable, the first two images weren't very interesting. This photo, titled "music-loving butchers", is displayed in the modern art collection at the Centre Pompidou, Paris.Idid a Google Images search for other famous photos, here :