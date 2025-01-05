Previous
He gave me a lick for my profile pic by laroque
Photo 1568

He gave me a lick for my profile pic

WhatsApp has been pestering me for ages to add a profile pic, so today I succumbed. Since Jasper is considerably more photogenic than me, I usually post his picture alone, but today for some reason I decided WhatsApp users deserve the full experience of the two of us together. But it was impossible to put my head anywhere near his without him sticking his tongue in my ear.

Yesterday I talked about the Doisneau calendar I have been given. Today's image is four photos from a famous series he did called "La vitrine de Romi" (Romi's shop window). It is worth taking a look at the photos, they are hilarious. They are included on this site, scroll to the bottom (no pun intended):

https://www.paris-a-nu.fr/doisneau-la-vitrine-de-romi-et-les-fesses-par-les-freres-jacques/
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
429% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh how sweet! A wonderful selfie with Jasper.
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact