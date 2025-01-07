2CV pimped

The 2CV was conceived in the 1930's but was delayed by the War, only being introduced to the public in 1948. The design brief was:“The car must transport four passengers, consume three litres of petrol every one-hundred kilometres, be able to carry fifty kilograms of potatoes or a demijohn of wine, have a maximum speed of sixty kilometres per hour, can be driven by women and on the back seat carry a basket of eggs without breaking them”The last 2CV was produced in Portugal in 1990.Today's photo on my Doisneau calender is "Le baiser du Pont-Neuf" (the kiss on the New Bridge), Paris, 1950: