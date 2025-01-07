Previous
2CV pimped by laroque
Photo 1570

2CV pimped

The 2CV was conceived in the 1930's but was delayed by the War, only being introduced to the public in 1948. The design brief was:

“The car must transport four passengers, consume three litres of petrol every one-hundred kilometres, be able to carry fifty kilograms of potatoes or a demijohn of wine, have a maximum speed of sixty kilometres per hour, can be driven by women and on the back seat carry a basket of eggs without breaking them”

The last 2CV was produced in Portugal in 1990.

Today's photo on my Doisneau calender is "Le baiser du Pont-Neuf" (the kiss on the New Bridge), Paris, 1950:

https://www.paris-a-nu.fr/bon-baiser-de-paris/doisneau-2283-le-baiser-du-pont-neuf-paris-1950/
Beverley ace
Cute cars… edgy summery…brilliant!

Your today’s photo is beautiful…
January 7th, 2025  
