Previous
Photo 1571
Stack'em high !
Today's photo from my Doisneau calendar is "The children of Hébert Square", Paris, 1957:
https://www.centrepompidou.fr/fr/ressources/oeuvre/c8d7j5
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
1
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1571
photos
80
followers
45
following
430% complete
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
7th January 2025 5:35pm
Tags
doisneau calendar link
Beverley
ace
Wonderful to see… I like every detail in these photos…
You received a wonderful gift, that you’re sharing with sooo soo many friends.
That’s pretty cool! I really like seeing them, thank you.
How many tins did you buy?
January 8th, 2025
