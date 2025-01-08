Previous
Stack'em high ! by laroque
Stack'em high !

Today's photo from my Doisneau calendar is "The children of Hébert Square", Paris, 1957:

https://www.centrepompidou.fr/fr/ressources/oeuvre/c8d7j5
Wonderful to see… I like every detail in these photos…
You received a wonderful gift, that you’re sharing with sooo soo many friends.
That’s pretty cool! I really like seeing them, thank you.

How many tins did you buy?
January 8th, 2025  
