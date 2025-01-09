BLD-35 Des escargots français

This is for the BLD 35 food challenge, which is to submit a photo of a national dish, details here:French people eat snails, whilst almost everybody else doesn't. Everybody knows that, so it must be true, mustn't it ?I live in the South, near the Spanish border, in the part of France that used to be Catalonia. Here, people eat a local small gray snail that is barbecued, in what is known as a cargolade. Often villages have "cargolade géants" where enormous numbers of snails are grilled, for example, one held near Perpignan last year that had 30,000 molluscs on the grill. These events are frequent and popular, so my guess is that almost everybody hereabouts has eaten snails. My wife had a friend, Joseph, le comte de Breuil, who owned a vineyard and every summer invited us to a barbecue of his own hand-raised, herb-fed snails.The snails in the photo, however, are different. They are larger, a different species entirely, and are cooked in the fashion of Burgundy in east central France, stuffed with garlic butter and parsley and cooked in the oven. It is these that people associate with France, I think. I read on the Internet that an English-language newspaper says that "In truth most French people have never actually eaten snails, known as escargots. They are generally seen as a food of the elite - or a novelty for tourists". I doubt this is true, because I see these snails on sale all the time in ordinary supermarkets, in jars, canned, frozen in boxes or sachets, or even at the seafood counter. I think it might be true that they are regarded as a delicacy and are mostly eaten around Christmas. I bought these from a supermarket specialising in frozen produce, being sold off cheaply, which means 12 snails for 4.99€. I had not eaten these "escargots de Bourgogne" before, but I did cook and eat all of them. I had to buy the special forks, another 4.99€. I hope you appreciate the things I do for this project.The Doisneau calendar image for today 9th January is "The caretakers, Dragon Street", Paris 1946: