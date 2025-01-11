Previous
Apocalypse and lemons by laroque
Photo 1575

Apocalypse and lemons

Today's image on my Doisneau calendar is "Coco Chanel aux miroirs", Paris, 1953:

https://www.robert-doisneau.com/fr/robert-doisneau/portfolios/3353,mode.htm
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
431% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact