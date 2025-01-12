Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1576
A wall and some trees
Today's image from my Robert Doisneau calendar is "The stairs at Montmartre", Paris, 1958:
https://www.robert-doisneau.com/ressources/imageBank/cache/42/1024x-1815-Les-escaliers-de-Montmartre-1958.avif
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1576
photos
80
followers
45
following
431% complete
View this month »
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
10th January 2025 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
doisneau calendar link
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I love old stone walls.
January 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close