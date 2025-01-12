Previous
A wall and some trees by laroque
Photo 1576

A wall and some trees

Today's image from my Robert Doisneau calendar is "The stairs at Montmartre", Paris, 1958:
https://www.robert-doisneau.com/ressources/imageBank/cache/42/1024x-1815-Les-escaliers-de-Montmartre-1958.avif
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
431% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful! I love old stone walls.
January 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact