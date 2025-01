I've talked about Eurovélo8 before, the trans-Europe cycle path that links Athens in Greece to Cadiz in Spain. It is almost complete, the very last remaing section to be completed is here, just North of Laroque. I come here almost every day with my dog, and saw first the surveyors arrive, then the crew to clear away the vegetation. I guess the heavy construction will start soon.Today's image from my Doisneau calendar is "Donio, the dog trainer", 1946: