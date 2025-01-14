Previous
Through the garden gate, artfully

I will start a renovation project soon on the part of the garden that has the citrus fruit trees, so I was supposed to be taking the "before" shots with my camera. Of course, I ended up playing around, and then, since my camera is programmed to save images as RAW files, which need to be processed through an editor, then I played around with that too. So here is my mini-orchard rendered in monochrome with selective coloring to highlight the lemons and grapefruits.

Today's image from the Doisneau calendar is titled "Assurance contre la soif" (thirst insurance). The only representations on the Internet are in posts to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, which I prefer not to link to.
Very nice capture and beautiful wrought iron work.
How lovely… delicious lemons & grapefruits. Yes gorgeous ironwork.
