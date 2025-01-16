Previous
ICM fail in the cork plantation by laroque
ICM fail in the cork plantation

This is a path through a "suberaie", a plantation of cork oaks. I walk my dog here several times a week. Today I was trying to do an ICM with my phone, though through not knowing how the 'pro' function works, all my shots were over-exposed. Didn't help that I don't wear my glasses when dog-walking, so it was impossible to see the various functions. I corrected the exposure in Snapseed as far as possible, though you can see the sandy path was completely blown out. So I did a bit of HDR simulation and got the above image, which was OK for today's post, I thought.
