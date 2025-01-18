Previous
Closed until Easter by laroque
Photo 1581

Closed until Easter

I think the staff work the ski resorts in winter.

Today's Doisneau calendar image is "Market Square, Saint-Honoré", 1945:

https://www.artnet.fr/artistes/robert-doisneau/place-du-march%C3%A9-saint-honor%C3%A9-1945-5n-tCNfryiyLcEdDaMVR4g2
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
Marj
Love the shadows in your photo. A nice Doisneau image that has a similar vibe as your photo.
January 20th, 2025  
