Photo 1581
Closed until Easter
I think the staff work the ski resorts in winter.
Today's Doisneau calendar image is "Market Square, Saint-Honoré", 1945:
https://www.artnet.fr/artistes/robert-doisneau/place-du-march%C3%A9-saint-honor%C3%A9-1945-5n-tCNfryiyLcEdDaMVR4g2
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
1
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1581
photos
82
followers
47
following
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
20th January 2025 6:11pm
laroque
,
le catalan
Marj
Love the shadows in your photo. A nice Doisneau image that has a similar vibe as your photo.
January 20th, 2025
