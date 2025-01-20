Ordo ab chao

My chosen quote to sum up today's event is in Latin and translates as "From chaos comes order". Let's hope so !The quote is from Freemasonry, from someting called the Scottish Rite, apparently, though whether Scottish Freemasons are chaotic or orderly I have no idea. It is also the title of the 4th album of the Norwegian death metal band Mayhem.The image from my Robert Doisneau calendar today is "Les Skieurs", but I can't find a copy of it on the Internet. So I have linked to the slidehow of alpine images on the Atelier Doisneau website: