Velouté de betterave au lait de coco

One of the entries to the current BLD-36 food photography challenge was a photo of beetroot soup from @wakelys
. I've been looking for ways to get beetroot into my diet recently, since it is superfood. I was put off it in childhood by being served slices of pickled beetroot with school meals. Even when I tasted, years later, a superb beetroot sorbet at a Logis de France restaurant near Narbonne, I wasn't persuaded to start preparing it myself. Now I need a starter for some guests coming on Friday, so I tested out a recipe today, with the intention of also taking a photo.
It's a simple and quick recipe and everything was going well until I needed to blend the cooked soup. I could have used a hand blender, but instead I decided to use a worktop blender. Why ? Because, I said to myself, I never use that blender that sits on the top shelf. How logical is that ? There was, of course, a reason it was never used; it is almost impossible to twist off the glass reservoir from the motor part. I tried, and then suddenly, whumpff, beetroot soup all over my kitchen floor! Fortunately, I was blending in two batches, so the second lot was successfully done, and I had enough for both lunch and the photo. My kitchen assistant, Jasper, helped me clean the floor.
Verdict ? An excellent soup, very easy to prepare (for competent blender operators), very tasty. @wakelys
used chilli flakes and I think that is great idea and I will do that on Friday. My recipe suggested salted whipped cream as decoration, and I might try that too. Here's the recipe I used, probably good for four people:
1. Dice one medium onion, cook on medium heat in a small amount of olive oil until soft and just turning yellow.
2. Add 200g of peeled potato (diced very small) and 400g cooked and peeled beetroot, also diced.
3. Just cover with with water, season, heat and simmer for 20 minutes.
4. Blend, then add 200ml coconut milk.
5. Serve hot decorated with seeds, pine nuts or chives.
The soup from the photo I put in the fridge and tried cold, which works OK, but hot is better.
The site where I found this recipe has another for beetroot lemonade. I have one beetroot left, so that will be tomorrow's project.
I look forward to making it… yum