RetroCuisine #3: La cafetière Moka

When I left for London University in 1978 my uncle gave me a classic aluminium Bialetti Moka Express cafetière. I'm not sure whether he thought it might be useful for keeping me awake during late night study sessions, of which there were to be few, or for reviving me the morning after nights of boisterous excess, of which there were to be less few. Anyway, I kept it with through all the many different places I lived in those years, and for a long time after. I no longer have it, which saddens me enormously, as I have very few objects to connect me back to that rather wonderful time in my life. My Zenith EM camera was given to a charity shop when the early digital cameras arrived, and my Sinclair ZX80 and then ZX81 were traded for whatever was the next micro-computer to arrive on the market. My bicycle was sold to an honest and persuasive Australian, who spent thirty minutes convincing me that the cheques he was offering me could be exchanged for money at a bank, and that that amount of Australian dollars really was the equivalent of my £30 asking price. About the only thing I do have from that era is a windbreaker bought at the YHA shop in Covent Garden and worn at CND's big Hyde Park rally to protest the arrival of US nuclear cruise missiles. It is hopelessly out-moded now, very heavy, made of garbardine perhaps. I keep it to remind me just how much things changed in outdoor clothing when Gore-tex arrived. If I take my shirt off I can still just about fit into it, though I suspect that is because it was bought with enough room to allow my younger, thinner self to wear several t-shirts and a thick wool pullover underneath. The manufacturer was Belstaff and amazingly the label says "Made in England" !I no longer have that cafetière because I was not paying attention when we specified the kitchen for our new house back in 2006. We flew in one weekend in November to sign the purchase agreement and then met the kitchen guy in our hotel room, wanting the kitchen ready at the time of the move three months in the future. We agreed the specification over pizzas, and in a rush. I either didn't notice we had ordered an induction hob, or didn't realize the implications, that nothing in aluminium or standard stainless steel would work on it. The first evening we had to cook our meal in the only thing that worked, a very heavy, giant iron skillet that was so big that it covered all four cooking plates, and which was so ancient that I suspect one of my wife's Viking forebears had looted it on a raid of a French or English village. All the alumnium pots and my old cafetère were given not long after to an association that raises money by selling stuff at vide-greniers, which are a sort of community yard sale.I bought the cafetière in the photo a few years ago. It is aluminium but has some sort of magnetic base to allow it to be heated by induction. Mostly I make coffee with a Philips Senseo machine, but this is better if you want a shot of strong coffee.Today's image from my Doisneau calendar is from very early in his career, "The Brothers", 1934: