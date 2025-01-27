La montagne nuageuse

Today's image from my Robert Doisneau calendar is a bit different from his usual style, and comes from 1971, late in his career. It is called "Madame Guimard's legs" and took a bit of research to understand the title. It is a shot of part of an advertising poster taken through a classic ironwork entrance to the Paris Metro. I wondered if there is a station called "Madame Guimard" but it turns out that it is a reference to the architect Monsieur Guimard, who designed these beautiful entrances before WW1. Madame was an artist in her own rght but did not work on this project. I guess Doisneau chose the title because clearly the legs on the advertising poster are those of a womnn. Or that would have been clearly the case in 1971, not so much these days.See the image here, about one third down the page: