Fan of black & white by laroque
Fan of black & white

This is for the vintage black & white challenge

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50246/let%E2%80%99s-see-your-vintage-b-and-w-for-b-and-w-95

My guess is that the fan is from the Seventies. It has no CE marking so was certainly produced before 1993, thus being more than 20 years old and therefore vintage.

I wanted to shoot the fan in motion and find some way of representing the blade movement. I set the fan itself to low speed, put my camera on a tripod and set it to shutter speed priority with a setting of 100th of a second, after some experimentation, and then did a double exposure.

The image on my Doisneau calendar today is one of his most famous, shot in Paris in 1964. His own title is "the indiscrete pigeon". It is very well-known, used for postcards, and is universally known here as "pee-pee pigeon":

https://artgallery.yale.edu/collections/objects/32934
Beverley ace
The reflections are fun on the work surface… shadows fun, however it’s a really great vintage fan!!!
January 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool!
January 27th, 2025  
