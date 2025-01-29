Blettes, et un poivron rouge

I saw this Swiss chard at the market this morning and decided it might liven up my evening meal. I'll sauté it with some sliced garlic in olive oil, then season it with salt and pepper and lemon juice. I'll eat it with veggie burgers bought frozen at Lidl and probably some 3-color quinoa or something equally worthy. I'm living the life of an abstemious herbivore at the moment. I have my six-month cholesterol test coming up and my doctor told me she expects to see improvements. So, until next Tuesday, my diet is plant-based and alcohol-free.



At the last test in July, when I asked for the reason I had high 'bad cholesterol', she told me it was probably due to high triglycerides. I walked right into it. "What causes that", I asked. "Usually too much alcohol", she replied, "how much are you drinking these days ?" Well, my friend Iain, a Scottish-trained doctor, once told me that he always multiplies the answer to that question by three. So it seems only fair that I divide my consumption by three, otherwise she will get the wrong idea. So I told her my usual lie, and she managed to wince, grimace and roll her eyes all at the same time, quite a talent to have but not a pretty sight. So, I need to get into her good books this time. You can't get on the wrong side of your doctor, they have too many means of retribution at their disposal.



It was probably not a good idea to take advice on alcohol from Iain. I once asked him the definition of an alcoholic, and he said it was anybody who drank more than their doctor.