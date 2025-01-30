Previous
Fancy framing by laroque
Fancy framing

Rue Arago is in the old part of my village and was once the main street, with the town hall, shops and the workshop of a master carpenter. This fellow did a fine job of persuading his neighbors to commission his work, so there are many photo opportunities. If you click on the "rue arago" tag below you will see some of them.

I view my photos on my PC in a program called IrfanView, which has limited editing functions. However, it is easy to universally change colors. The frame and shutters are actually painted a vivid Mediterranean blue, but this looks a lot better.

Today's Doisneau calendar picture is, unusually, a landscape, of the Canal St.Martin in Paris in Winter, 1954:

https://www.artnet.fr/artistes/robert-doisneau/le-canal-st-martin-lhiver-et-la-nuit-e06zg4lDcTMcQO0Bhboa_Q2
Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Beverley
Lovely details, patterns & traditional styles, clever carpenter…
Very beautiful and quite chic. Lovely photo of the canal.
January 30th, 2025  
