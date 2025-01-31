Previous
Le pont de singes
Le pont de singes

Not sure if "monkey bridge" is a generic name used in France for rope bridges, or maybe just what the people hereabouts call this one.
31st January 2025

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Beverley
Nice capture of a Fun wobbly bridge… did Jasper like it i wonder…
January 31st, 2025  
Tim L
@beverley365 No, Jasper sits on his backside and will not cross. He radiates his feelings, "I am not a monkey, I am an English springer spaniel ! "
January 31st, 2025  
Mags
Interesting bridge! It wouldn't last here with all the destructive folks around.
January 31st, 2025  
Brian
Love the POV choice, composition and capture
January 31st, 2025  
