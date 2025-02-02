Previous
1976: A Space Oddity by laroque
1976: A Space Oddity

This is another for the vintage black & white challenge

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50246/let%E2%80%99s-see-your-vintage-b-and-w-for-b-and-w-95

My wife received this television as a present when she was working as an au pair in Switzerland in 1976. I don't know if it was new then or secondhand, but it is certainly emblematic of that era. It is a bit smaller than a soccer ball. Can you remember watching TV on a screen that size ? My current screen is 40", just over a metre diagonal, and I don't think I know anybody who doesn't have a larger one. Some are enormous. But we still sit the same distance from them, and seem to adapt. Does it make a difference to your enjoyment ? People seem to be quite happy watching videos on laptops and tablets, even on phones.

Today's image from the Doisneau calendar is simply called "Hell", Paris, 1952:

https://www.parismuseescollections.paris.fr/fr/musee-carnavalet/oeuvres/l-enfer-1952#infos-principales

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
Interesting TV set and image!
February 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
I love this tv… so cool… fabulous photo!
February 2nd, 2025  
