1976: A Space Oddity

This is another for the vintage black & white challengeMy wife received this television as a present when she was working as an au pair in Switzerland in 1976. I don't know if it was new then or secondhand, but it is certainly emblematic of that era. It is a bit smaller than a soccer ball. Can you remember watching TV on a screen that size ? My current screen is 40", just over a metre diagonal, and I don't think I know anybody who doesn't have a larger one. Some are enormous. But we still sit the same distance from them, and seem to adapt. Does it make a difference to your enjoyment ? People seem to be quite happy watching videos on laptops and tablets, even on phones.Today's image from the Doisneau calendar is simply called "Hell", Paris, 1952: