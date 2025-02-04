Previous
Spanielfest by laroque
Photo 1596

Spanielfest

Jasper, English springer spaniel, meets Illa, French spaniel.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Photo Details

Marj ace
Jasper is saying let's be friends. Nice capture.
February 4th, 2025  
