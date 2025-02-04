Sign up
Photo 1596
Spanielfest
Jasper, English springer spaniel, meets Illa, French spaniel.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
spaniel
jasper
springer
springer spaniel
french spaniel
illa
Marj
Jasper is saying let's be friends. Nice capture.
February 4th, 2025
