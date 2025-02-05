Previous
Sunrise at Argelès-sur-Mer by laroque
Sunrise at Argelès-sur-Mer

The medical laboratory where they do blood tests is on the way to the beach, so I decided to go there first, when it opened at 07h00, then to the beach for the sunrise expected at 07h59 today. Unfortunately, there were twenty people at the laboratory already when I arrived, but they were dealt with efficiently and I left at 07h30. Some road works slowed me down and prevented me reaching the beach I had wanted to visit. Got to another beach just in time, and this fisherman collecting his crab pots obliged by putting his boat in the scene.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Beverley ace
Friendly fisherman… gorgeous sunrise.
February 5th, 2025  
KWind ace
Gorgeous! Love the placement of the sun!
February 5th, 2025  
