So vintage by laroque
So vintage

The key fob is vintage because it is more than 20 years old. As for the owner, well, prehistoric probably doesn't even cover it.

Today's image on the Doisneau calendar is new to me, which is surprising because I think it is wonderful. It is titled "Black & white café";

https://www.centrepompidou.fr/fr/ressources/oeuvre/cEbb5p9
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
