Photo 1599
So vintage
The key fob is vintage because it is more than 20 years old. As for the owner, well, prehistoric probably doesn't even cover it.
Today's image on the Doisneau calendar is new to me, which is surprising because I think it is wonderful. It is titled "Black & white café";
https://www.centrepompidou.fr/fr/ressources/oeuvre/cEbb5p9
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
0
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1599
photos
82
followers
47
following
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
4th February 2025 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
key
,
key fob
,
doisneau calendar link
