Refugees and remembrance

This was new to me when I saw it on Wednesday morning. New tourist infrastructure, perhaps ? Because this is prime Mediterranean real estate, and will be packed with half-naked sunbathers in July and August. So quite a surprise to find out this was a memorial.



In January 1939 a quarter of a million refugees from the Spanish Civil War arrived here in our département of the Pyrénées-Orientales. It is known as the Retirada, the Catalan word for retreat. The last battle had been lost to the fascist forces and Barcelona had fallen. There are many memorials and museums here to the Retirada, but this memorial is specific to the camps that were built to house the refugees, on the 15 km (10 miles) of sandy beaches here, long before they were a tourist attraction. Each post has a photo and a short description. In the earliest days people sheltered in holes in the sand, later huts were built. Many died from disease, I read in one camp 20% of the children, though I don't know if this was general. It seems the camps were occupied throughout 1939 and 1940, by which time France had been occupied by the Nazis.



In the photo, Spain is just the other side of those mountains.