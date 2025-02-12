Here's Blood in Your Eye

This was the only book that interested me in the book-box at Sorède. The title and the art work just scream "pulp fiction", which is a genre I love. I hadn't heard of Manning Long so I left the book there, took the photo and did some research when I got home.



I'd got it right, Long was an American writer of detective fiction who was being published in the early '40's, a contemporary of Raymond Chandler. Her hero was also a woman, a private detective in New York who featured in seven books. This book was the first of the series, it's title literally translated being "They killed my lover", though the original American title was "Here's blood in your eye".



I'll go back tomorrow and pick it up. Often French translations of books written in English are easier to read, I find, something to do with the rhythm of the language I think.