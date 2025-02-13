Meet Jimmy Black

We met this English cocker spaniel for the first time yesterday, then again today. I asked his name and was told "Jimmy", which I confirmed meant he was the same age as Jasper and was born in 2014 (Because in France pedigree dogs are given names starting with the letter for each year, J being that for 2014).



The owner then elaborated, saying his full name was Jimmy Black, explaining that 'black' was English for 'noir'. Did he not realise that my mother tongue was English ? My French is good but not that good, everybody else notices almost immediately. He himself had a strong Catalan accent, which is like a Spaniard speaking French. Perhaps he just registered "not Catalan" rather than "English".



Accents interest me. I've lived in France 18 years and almost all the English I hear is accented, often heavily; French, Scandinavian, German, Spanish. I rarely watch British TV or radio, so when these days I hear somebody from England speaking it sounds quite strange, especially if they are from the South.



One TV series I did watch in English was "Game of Thrones", where they made really great use of accents, especially those from the North of England.





