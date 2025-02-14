Previous
Sang et or by laroque
Photo 1601

Sang et or

I've been distracted recently because my dog has been ill, another herniated disc. He's responding to steroid treatment but I'll be taking him for a scan and that may lead to an operation. But I had to post something today because the photo on my Doisneau calendar is, unsurprisingly for St.Valentine's day, his most well-known image, "The town hall kiss", taken in Paris, 1950:

https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2022/living-contemporary/le-baiser-de-lhotel-de-ville-paris-1950?locale=fr

My own photo is of a gift I gave to my wife, a pair of ear studs made with gold and garnets. This type of jewelery is traditional here, the Catalan colours being red and yellow, or "sang et or", "blood and gold", and the garnets coming from Canigou, a mountain that is iconic for this area.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
438% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
You're a great hubby! Nice gift and I really hope all will be well with Jasper.
February 14th, 2025  
Karen ace
Absolutely beautiful earrings! They are gorgeous.

I'm so sorry to hear that Jasper is having spinal issues. Are the steroids prescribed to control the pain and inflammation?

The Doisneau photograph is an incredible shot - fantastic. The sentiment and fervor just leaps out at the viewer. Thanks for the link!
February 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lucky wife very gorgeous earrings. I hope Jasper will be much better and the treatment works, the town hall kiss is so beautiful… Oo the wonderful 50’s.
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact