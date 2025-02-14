I've been distracted recently because my dog has been ill, another herniated disc. He's responding to steroid treatment but I'll be taking him for a scan and that may lead to an operation. But I had to post something today because the photo on my Doisneau calendar is, unsurprisingly for St.Valentine's day, his most well-known image, "The town hall kiss", taken in Paris, 1950:My own photo is of a gift I gave to my wife, a pair of ear studs made with gold and garnets. This type of jewelery is traditional here, the Catalan colours being red and yellow, or "sang et or", "blood and gold", and the garnets coming from Canigou, a mountain that is iconic for this area.