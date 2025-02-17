Exchanging books

This is the book exchange event held at the Café des Artistes on the third Monday of each month. It's run by a charity to gather funds to support English-speaking cancer patients. You give them books you don't want, then take any that interest you for 1€ each. I usually take only 2 or 3 but give them a tenner because they do a lot of work. It is also a sort of social event and an opportuniy for English-speakers to meet up. They only accept paperback fiction in English or French. They used to accept CD's and DVD's but I didn't notice any this morning.My intention going there was to take a b&w street shot, but how could you not show this colourful organizer in all her beautiful plummage. She made me think of that Jenny Joseph poem "When I am an old woman I shall wear purple":