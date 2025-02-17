Previous
Exchanging books by laroque
Photo 1605

Exchanging books

This is the book exchange event held at the Café des Artistes on the third Monday of each month. It's run by a charity to gather funds to support English-speaking cancer patients. You give them books you don't want, then take any that interest you for 1€ each. I usually take only 2 or 3 but give them a tenner because they do a lot of work. It is also a sort of social event and an opportuniy for English-speakers to meet up. They only accept paperback fiction in English or French. They used to accept CD's and DVD's but I didn't notice any this morning.

My intention going there was to take a b&w street shot, but how could you not show this colourful organizer in all her beautiful plummage. She made me think of that Jenny Joseph poem "When I am an old woman I shall wear purple":

https://www.scottishpoetrylibrary.org.uk/poem/warning/
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
439% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
And some fabulous books! That John LeCarre there is a great read - there are quite a few authors I recognise. A wonderful initiative to meet up and to help others in need.
February 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nice setup and great looking selection.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact