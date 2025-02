I bought two books yesterday at the book exchange. "The toreador's treasure" I found I already had, and have probably read,1€ wasted ! I had not heard of Hélèné Berr previously; she is France's equivalent of Ann Frank, a French Jewish young woman who recorded her life in Paris during the Nazi occupation. She died in deportation, a few weeks after Ann Frank and in the same concentration camp, a week before it was liberated. Her story, in English, is here:Such a wonderful, characterful portrait on the cover.