The book box at Sorède

Most villages hereabouts seem to have a book box. At Sorède they've put it under a building and have tried to create a bit of ambience with benches and murals. The idea is you leave unwanted books there and take away others that you want. Unlike with the Book Exchange I visited yesterday, there is is nobody to curate, so the boxes eventually fill up with dross.



Some people have trouble throwing books away, and I can understand that. I read about an artist in the UK who had made an artwork out of thousands of pulped copies of "The Da Vinci Code". Apparently even charity shops were refusing them, which gave him his inspration. So now I have no trouble dumping paperbacks of bestsellers into the recycling bin. There will always be enough copies of Jo Nesbo, Lee Child, Patricia Cornwell etc. to go round.

