Hairdressing, for her and for him

Alternatively, the Barbers of Sorède. I have my hair cut by Catherine, owner of Hair de Vie, the longest established business. La Garçonniere opened a few years ago, a male barber hoping to attract a young and fashionable male clientele. Catherine, fearing loss of business, countered with a devastating move, bringing in her 18 year old daughter to cut the young guys' hair on Saturdays.



The name of the shop is a play in franglais on a French phrase, "aire de vie". The hairdressing salon in my own village is called, in a similar vein, Hair du Temps. It seems to be a thing for hairdressers to do this here, and reminds me of a time I worked in NE England, where it seemed every fish and chip shop similarly had to have a punny name: "Cod Almighty", "In Cod We Trust" or "The Plaice Place", for example.