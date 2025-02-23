Field of furrows

Apart from vines, the main crops here are peaches, apricots, nectarines, prunes, almonds, cherries and, less traditionally, kiwis (the kind you eat, not the kind you lose to at rugby). This was abandoned land before but I suspect it will be vines, as it is surrounded by them.The Eurovélo 8 cycle route passes through here and the buildings are recently completed facilities for bike repair, together with toilets and picnic area.My Doisneau calendar has been uninspiring for quite a few days, but today, the 23rd,February, he is back to form with the "Janitor with glasses":