RetroCuisine #4: Vollautomatischer Kaffeefilter AEG Modell KF-1500

Today it's back to my RetroCuisine project, photos of my collection of kitchen appliances from the 60's and 70's. And this coffee maker is the star of the collection, my pride and joy !



I love it for so many reasons. I love it for the style and the colour and the chrome, and because it just screams Seventies. No wonder the German Technical Museum in Berlin have one. Theirs is the same colour but the glass is discoloured with coffee stains. So mine is better than museum quality ! And their digital catalog says this machine is from 1976, so it's perfect for my Seventies kitchen project.



I love it for the name of the company that made it, AEG Telefunken. And that the glassware was made by Schott, a name I knew from my pharma career, when they provided high quality laboratory glassware. There is nothing cheap about this machine. With Germanic rigour and attention to detail they have even etched the volume markings onto the water kettle container.



I love it also because it was a bargain. Last year when I bought it a similar machine, in red and with the instruction manual, was being advertised on Etsy for 245€, and a yellow one had been sold on eBay for 190€. Mine cost me 30€ and 5€ delivery. I found it on the Label Emmaüs site, Emmaüs being a charity that helps reintegrate people; homeless, released prisoners, recovered addicts etc. into society by providing accommodation and support, funding themselves by selling secondhand stuff, particularly by doing house clearances. They have depots in all major towns and cities, but the website has the more interesting stuff.



And finally, I love this machine because it works, and you can still get the round Melitta No.1 filters for it, Melitta being the German company that invented paper coffee filters in the 1950's, and No.1 because all the early German electric drip coffee machines used round filters. This machine is pristine and I wonder if it had ever been used. And one final touch of retro authenticity is that fabric-covered cable. The Etsy machine, by contrast, has a modern white plastic cable.



It is designed to make 6 to 12 cups of coffee, so I would have no reason to ever use it, but I love it as an item of decoration. I drink only one or two cups of coffee each day, and mostly use a Philips Senseo machine. I would be interested to hear what others use. In my travels in Norway, I get the impression that Georges Clooney and Nespresso have taken over the coffee-drinking World.

