Previous
Photo 1614
Zantedeschia
Remembering the Latin names of plants is my superpower. Don't know the common name for this in French or English, but you see them a lot around here, especially on the banks of the canal du Midi. This one is from my garden.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
zantedeschia
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot, I think it may be a calla lily. It's quite beautiful.
March 4th, 2025
