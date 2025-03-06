Confit de citrons

I've been experimenting over the past year with lacto-fermentation. Now being the time to harvest the lemons in my garden, I wondered if I could use the same preservation technique for them. My fermentation guru, an American woman running a site called Clean Food Living, had nothing to offer, but fortunately there were plenty of French sites. Preserving lemons in salt is apparently typical of Arab cuisine from the Maghreb, which France occupied for a long time, so naturally it got incorporated into French cooking. The method is pretty much the same for fermenting sauerkraut, and uses only lemons and salt. This pot will sit at room temperature for three to four weeks, and then we shall see. Over the next few days I will also try preserving lemons in olive oil, because as usual I have plenty of lemons from my garden to use up.



The pool in the background would normally be full of dead leaves at this time of the year, but I have cleaned it up in order to take some photos. I'm thinking of offering the upper floor of my house for B&B in the summer, and needed some photos for the website. This table by the pool will be the breakfast table. I love this provençale table cloth, mostly I think because it was such a bargain: I got 2 for 5€ from the Vinted website. I do love a bargain, me. You can take the man out of Manchester, but you can't take the Manchester out of the man, as possibly some not very great philosopher once didn't say.