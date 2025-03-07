Previous
.... worth a thousand words. by laroque
There's a discussion going on about lightweight camera equipment, and I offered up my opinion that my Olympus OMD-EM10 micro 4/3 camera, plus three zoom lenses, weighed only 0.88 kg, less than bridge cameras which seem to be 1kg+.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Tim L

I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
