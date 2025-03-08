Chapeau d'œufs

I'm looking after Pierre's hens again. I go there every morning to feed them and collect the eggs. He has five hens, and they can produce anything from zero to six eggs. This morning there was only one, and because I had forgotten to bring an egg box again I put it in my hat. I wasn't in a good mood, it was pouring down and I had my full rain gear on, including boots. I was on my way to walk my dog around a lake, which meant forty minutes of getting rained on, then having to dry him and me, then repeat, first in the afternoon, then in the evening.



I have to lift Jasper both in and out of the car, because of his slipped disc. When I got to the lake I did that, not easy with 27 kilos of squirming, grumbling spaniel. My head was getting rained on, so I opened the passenger door to get my hat and put it quickly on, forgetting completely that there was an egg inside it.



You would have thought, wouldn't you, that on a day of teeming rain, by a lake in the middle of nowhere, that there would have been nobody around to witness my humiliation. Au contraire, my friend, the place had plenty of owners of retrievers, labradors and spaniels who were compelled to be there, plus quite a few fishermen who actually seem to prefer doing their thing during a downpour. I don't know if any of them wondered why the scowling man had egg yolk running down his nose. Even if they did, I imagine that seeing the look on his face stopped them from making any comment.



It's all over now though. Jasper has been fed and is snoring on his couch. I've lit the fire and opened a bottle of red. Tonight I will be eating homemade spag bol and watching a werewolf movie on Netflix. Life is good !