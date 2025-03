The river Tech, after the rains

Taken on Sunday 9th March, to compare with yesterday's photo. It's the same part of the river, but the place where we were stood yesterday is under a lot of water. This river drains the N side of the eastern Pyrenees, so it can change dramatically after rain as it receives all the water from the mountains. Last night, judging from the change of level of my swimming pool, we had between 30 to 40mm of rain.